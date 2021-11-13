A video posted to YouTube shows the moment when a group of stunned skiers catch the attention of a young brown bear on a slope in central Romania earlier this year.
The bear appears to be most interested in the skier who is recording. The man initially tries the shoo away the bear, which seems to be more curious than aggressive.
After about three minutes, the man who is recording makes the decision to ski away in hopes that the bear will lose interest.
It doesn't.
Instead the bear takes off after the terrified skier for another three minutes before finally giving up on the chase.
Luckily no one was injured in this encounter.
If you encounter a bear you should stand your ground and not try to run away. Running could trigger a predator response in the animal.
