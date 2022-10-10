A woman was seriously injured on Thursday after getting into an altercation with an agitated buck in front of her home in Wyoming.
Footage of the incident was captured by a Ring doorbell camera. It shows the victim, Wanda Kaynor, get surprised by a buck that was sleeping in her driveway. Her small dog comes outside, which triggers the deer to become defensive.
In an attempt to protect her pet, Kaynor comes between it and the deer, which causes the animal to redirect its attack onto her. The woman's husband can be seen coming to her aid by grabbing the buck my the antlers and pushing it away from her.
According to a report by KSL News, the woman was gored and suffered seven puncture wounds from the buck's sharp set of antlers. The woman is reportedly in the hospital recovering, the article said.
Watch the full video below:
(4) comments
She have a Cabelas hat on? Oh man...
I’m wondering if they are transplants?
OMG, she whacks him with her purse (I mean, it's her kid, whatareyagonnado????), then hubby comes out and marches deer down the driveway holding onto the horns. The whole lot of them are brave as heck!!!!!
Our prayers for Wanda and family as she recuperates! Next time let the dog go under the vehicle!! Jess&Shane
