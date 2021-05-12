Two large wolves were caught on camera attacking a wolverine in a remote and snowy corner of far eastern Russia.
It was a close call for the wolverine who put up a good fight against the pair of wild wolves. The wolverine's fiery attitude seemed to pay after fighting off the two large wolves and proudly stomping away in the snow.
The video, posted to YouTube by user AJ Survey on April 10th, 2020, has been viewed nearly two million times.
Despite its small size, the wolverine has earned a strong and ferocious reputation as a top predator in the wild. Predators of the wolverine include mountain lions, wolves, and bears.
While wolverines aren't a native species in Colorado, some have entered the state from surrounding areas. In 2009, one wolverine was tracked traveling to Colorado from Grand Teton National Park.
