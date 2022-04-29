According to Colorado's Park County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a 'wolf pack' sighting on April 25, along with video footage of the scene, which shows large animals seemingly approaching a herd of elk. Upon further investigation and an aerial scan of the area, it is believed that the 'wolves' that were spotted weren't actually wolves, after all.
Watch the video of the 'wolves' below:
Following the sighting, it was determined that a local resident had their large dogs loose at the same time the pack was spotted, with the group of animals now believed to be a pack of roaming Saint Bernards.
Because the video quality made it difficult to confirm that these were the animals that had been spotted, Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducted an aerial spotting of the elk herd seen in the footage. They found no injured or deceased elk.
The dog owner was cited for letting their dogs run at large.
A Saint Bernard tends to weigh between 120 and 180 pounds, with a height between 26 and 35 inches. Meanwhile, adult gray wolves can near 180 pounds, with a height of about 31 to 34 inches. At a similar size, it would make sense to mistake the two animals from a distance – especially considering all of the recent hype around wolves in Colorado.
While this pack of canines is assumed to be a group of large domesticated dogs, there is at least one known wolf pack roaming Colorado. The pack roams the northwest corner of the state, mostly spotted in Moffat County, where they've raised young and preyed on local animals – wildlife, as well as livestock in limited cases.
Those wolves snuck into Colorado from Wyoming, though Colorado is set to formally reintroduce the species to the state soon after passing a vote to do so in 2020.
If you spot any large animal while exploring Colorado, keep your distance. Even if it is just a large dog, it may be aggressive.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.