One place you'd never want to find yourself amid a historic windstorm would be a porta-potty – at least not the one that Twitter user @PB3III captured on camera getting blown down a hillside.

With plastic walls and not much holding it down, a porta-potty is not a great place to hide when winds capable of flipping semis roll through. It's basically the equivalent of a high-profile vehicle, but a toilet, and they tend to weigh only 230 to 300 pounds.

Check out the video below and remember it the next time you seek cover as winds pick up speed.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

