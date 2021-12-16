One place you'd never want to find yourself amid a historic windstorm would be a porta-potty – at least not the one that Twitter user @PB3III captured on camera getting blown down a hillside.
With plastic walls and not much holding it down, a porta-potty is not a great place to hide when winds capable of flipping semis roll through. It's basically the equivalent of a high-profile vehicle, but a toilet, and they tend to weigh only 230 to 300 pounds.
Check out the video below and remember it the next time you seek cover as winds pick up speed.
💩🧻#COwx pic.twitter.com/3JVQvfBrPx— PBIII (Pete) (@PB3III) December 15, 2021
