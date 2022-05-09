A deer was rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers on Monday morning after being found wedged between two large storage containers.
"They believe she entered on a wider side, got wedged too tight, reared up, and fell on her back," CPW said in a tweet.
As shown in the video below, the doe had to be tranquilized before it could be freed by officers. The deer was then released nearby.
Wildlife officers rescued a deer in Sedalia this morning after getting a call that it was wedged between two connex. They believe she entered on a wider side, got wedged too tight, reared up & fell on her back. After tranquilizing the doe, wildlife officers were able to free it. pic.twitter.com/3nSSSO6VuK— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 9, 2022
Thanks to a community member report, this animal was rescued, but the situation could have easily been fatal for the deer.
"Wildlife officers suggest people think about the placement of these things and other items in yards, and allow for escape routes for wildlife," CPW said.
If you ever come across an animal that is trapped anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW.
