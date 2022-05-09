031322-life-arsenal-dg 10

White-tailed deer roam the lands of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Denver, Colo., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The refuge spans 15,000-acres of prairie, wetland and woodland habitats and is home over 300 species.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

A deer was rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers on Monday morning after being found wedged between two large storage containers. 

"They believe she entered on a wider side, got wedged too tight, reared up, and fell on her back," CPW said in a tweet.

As shown in the video below, the doe had to be tranquilized before it could be freed by officers. The deer was then released nearby. 

Thanks to a community member report, this animal was rescued, but the situation could have easily been fatal for the deer.

"Wildlife officers suggest people think about the placement of these things and other items in yards, and allow for escape routes for wildlife," CPW said.

If you ever come across an animal that is trapped anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.