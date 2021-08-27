While the use of helicopters in search and rescue missions is often extremely dangerous, sometimes, it's the best option. Warm summer air, high elevation, and unpredictable winds can all pose problems, which limits the use of helicopters to life-saving missions, missions where severe injury to limbs or eyes is likely, or missions where ground units are put at too great of risk to continue on foot.
The video footage embedded in this article shows the extraction of a climber from about 13,800 feet of elevation on the class five Ellingwood Ledges/Arete route on Crestone Needle, a 14,197-foot peak in Colorado. Taking place on September 19, 2020, the climber in this video was accompanied by another person, though they had been previously extracted.
Editor's Note: This route is seen in the feature image of this article, traveling up the visible face of Crestone Needle (on the left) in a near-vertical manner.
Watch the wild footage below, uploaded to Vimeo by Dale Atkins, as a heroic search and rescue team drops a crew member out of their helicopter to get the stuck climber safely off the mountain.
Crestone Needle 19 Sept 2020 from Dale Atkins on Vimeo.
The Crestone Ledges/Arete route is non-standard, typically attracting only very skilled mountaineers. Even with preparation and experience, accidents can still occur due to the extremely technical nature of the climb. Most climbing Crestone Needle opt for a class three route on the other side of the peak.
All routes up this mountain are dangerous and notoriously difficult to follow. Anyone climbing this mountain should have photos of their route downloaded to their phone on the 14ers.com app for offline use. Even with that precaution, it can still be extremely difficult to stay on route. It's also a smart idea to bring a GPS communication device along for the climb and if possible, one with route tracking to allow users to see exactly where they came from.
Many thanks go out to the search and rescue teams in Colorado that willingly accept the risk of their role in keeping the state's outdoor recreators safe. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
