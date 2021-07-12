A close encounter with a wild moose was caught on camera in Park City, Utah last week.
Video shows a moose approaching the front yard of a home in Kimball Junction, when woman steps in to try to protect her plants.
The woman grabbed ahold of broom to try and ward the the moose off from eating her plants, but the whole attempt quickly backfired. The moose charged at the woman, sending her screaming and running back to the house. She escaped the wild encounter with only minor cuts and bruises after falling to the ground.
Posted on YouTube the caption of the video reads, “a family was caught by surprise recently when efforts to scare a moose away from a Kimball Junction backyard went sideways."
Moose attacks can be dangerous and sometimes fatal. Thankfully, the moose involved in this altercation made the charge and left the scene. Because of this, it is advised that people keep their distance from a moose, especially when that moose is accompanied by children.
The weight of the Shiras moose generally ranges from 800 to 1,200 pounds, with the animals standing around six feet tall.
Utah's moose population is estimated between 2,500 and 3,000 animals statewide, which can be found along the Wasatch Front and in northern and northeastern areas of the state.
Editor's Note: Moose can be unpredictable. If you see a moose in your area, please do not approach it! Give them plenty of space. Remember to keep dogs leashed. If a moose feels threatened, it may attack.
