Though not quite as powerful as a supercell tornado, a landspout tornado can be a terrifying sight to see. A thin vortex stretching upward into the clouds, this natural weather phenomenon resembles a waterspout, but takes place on dry land, pulling debris, condensation, and dust upward toward the sky.
Generally lasting less than 15 minutes, a landspout can cause significant damage if it happens to take place in the right spot – though a landspout's smaller size and short-lived nature often means this isn't the case. That being said, these storms can be capable of reaching the strength of the typical F3 or F4 tornado on rare occasion.
Colorado's eastern plains are one part of the country where the conditions can be right for these storms for form on a relatively regular basis.
Find a video of a landspout tornado that reportedly took place north of Denver in June 2021 below.
Incredible footage of a landspout tornado north of Denver, Colorado from June, 2021.pic.twitter.com/FRyaNexUGe— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) August 28, 2022
Years ago, I was driving a couple dozen miles east of Goodland, KS when one of these formed, dragged itself across the land for a few minutes and fell apart. There was really little of human origin in its way, and it was fun to see from a safe vantage as it paralleled I-70.
And luckily, its big brother wasn’t sneaking up on me while I was watching. ;-)
