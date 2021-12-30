A large grass fire has sparked in Boulder County, prompting the evacuation of the entire town of Superior as strong winds push the growth of the blaze with wind speeds over 100 miles per hour reported in the area on Thursday.
A lot of footage of the fire is emerging online, shared across social media. The collection of clips below captures the terrifying scene.
A view of trying to get away from #Marshallfire. Evacuation center info is here: https://t.co/XJgjF6yBrC— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 30, 2021
📹 Keon Ziashakeri pic.twitter.com/s1uU5eSUpk
🔥FIRE EVACUATIONS🔥— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 30, 2021
“Leave now!”
Emergency responders are evacuating towns of Superior and Louisville, #Colorado as thousands of people are rushing to evacuate
Two large grass fires have burned properties and are threatening more@CBSDenver @CBSNews
pic.twitter.com/9aqj9ZYzg6
Extreme winds outside Superior. pic.twitter.com/44mnvjGm3L— Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) December 30, 2021
#BREAKING: Cars flipping around and going wrong way on U.S. 36 to escape fast-moving wildfire. #cowx @DenverChannel @BoulderOEM #wildfire #BoulderFire pic.twitter.com/uiBiptg5J7— Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) December 30, 2021
Moving fast into neighborhood. Fences on fire pic.twitter.com/AtS9W8MOgr— Eric English (@EricEnglish777) December 30, 2021
Extreme winds and smoke outside Superior. pic.twitter.com/Q0MevJVK3t— Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) December 30, 2021
#BREAKING: Fire in Boulder County as seen from U.S. 36. Dangerously high winds today. #cowx @DenverChannel @NWSBoulder @BoulderOEM #bouldercolorado #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/QmhnE31hZh— Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) December 30, 2021
This video is from #LouisvilleCO near the Home Depot. Bad winds and ash falling from the sky. pic.twitter.com/Cu3eOOIJOy— James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) December 30, 2021
McCaslin by the dog park. North of the fire. Strong winds, blowing dust and smoke. pic.twitter.com/p9YNYy8wfY— Eric English (@EricEnglish777) December 30, 2021
Fast-moving grass fire south of Boulder visible from our office. Multiple wildfires burning across the county.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021
This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities. pic.twitter.com/5lTNn3M6Hx
Very strong winds fueling the #marshallfire. Never a good sign when radar shows a smoke plume this strong.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021
Please heed all evacuations associated with this fire. Follow @BoulderOEM for latest evacuations and official fire info. #COwx pic.twitter.com/EzYy80xOBd
A video from our photographer @hrichardson of the grass fire burning outside Superior. Evacuations have been ordered as high winds fuel the flames.— The Denver Post (@denverpost) December 30, 2021
Latest update: https://t.co/dS5XU1WxC3 pic.twitter.com/b8814JRI7q
Shrubs on fire near intersection of McCaslin Blvd. and Dillon Rd. in Superior. #cowx #boulderfire @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/YUgI0UMA5L— Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) December 30, 2021
Another video from our photographer @hrichardson shows just how strong the winds are in Superior right now. Evacuations have been ordered as flames from the grass fire spread. https://t.co/epsxPtYUNg pic.twitter.com/3O3AIHqxE9— The Denver Post (@denverpost) December 30, 2021
Find updates from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management on Twitter.
