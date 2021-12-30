Smoke rising from Boulder County, as seen from Broomfield, Colorado. Photo Credit: David Mullen, Denver Gazette.

A large grass fire has sparked in Boulder County, prompting the evacuation of the entire town of Superior as strong winds push the growth of the blaze with wind speeds over 100 miles per hour reported in the area on Thursday.

A lot of footage of the fire is emerging online, shared across social media. The collection of clips below captures the terrifying scene.

Find updates from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management on Twitter.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Kattybuck
Kattybuck

😢🙏

