Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Ranger Tiffany took to twitter share an intimate look into a bear family's journey through their first year outside of the den.
"In April, the first black bear with cubs was spotted freshly emerging from the den. Little did I know, I would be blessed with monitoring them all spring, summer, and into fall," Ranger Tiffany said in the tweet.
The bear cubs are first seen stumbling out of their winter den, as the mother bear leads the way.
A series of clips that follow show the cubs navigating life in the warmer months. In one clip the mother bear is shown having a self care moment, and taking a dip in the pond while the cubs curiously trot around.
"In June, the cubs discovered their love of climbing and wading in shallow pools. While this small, mom keeps them hidden during the night to keep them safe from predators," Ranger Tiffany said.
In June, the cubs discovered their love of climbing and wading in shallow pools. While this small, mom keeps them hidden during the night to keep them safe from predators. pic.twitter.com/4ZNTTL9NQr— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) November 27, 2021
"Stay tuned to watch them grow from tiny, crying, and helpless to large and in charge," she said.
Bear cubs stay with their mothers for around 18 months before going off on their own, according to the National Park Service. They can grow up to be between 100 and 600 pounds at full maturity.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.