Someone took an Acura SUV into a Colorado skate park and now a video from the scene is going viral online.
Uploaded by Instagram user @fxckyouangel three days ago, the video captures the SUV going up and down several small ramps at the Memorial Park skate park in Colorado Springs, resulting in damage to the vehicle in the process. A series of crunches and tire squeals can be heard throughout the video.
Skaters are later seen around the vehicle, eyeballing the damage. The driver then presumably leaves the scene, pulling onto pavement that appears to be more of a walkway. It is unclear what led to the vehicle being in the skate park to begin with.
Watch the video below:
According to a report from KRDO about the incident, officials said that driving in a non-driving area in a park can result in a ticket. If damage was caused to the skate park, the incident could also result in a criminal mischief charge.
Oddly, this isn't the first time a headline has been published about a vehicle in the Memorial Park skate park. In December of 2020, a woman drove a stolen vehicle into the same area.
