Five fire hydrants around Aurora have been opened up over the last two months by unidentified vandals, according to officials from Aurora Water.
In each incident, approximately half a million gallons of water spilled onto the street. One of the crimes was captured by a security camera. The video can be found below:
"This is a dangerous situation, as it could impact our city’s fire firefighting ability and pose a risk to our water mains. Aurora Police are looking for a black 1998-2007 Chevy or GMC Crew Cab pickup," Aurora Water officials said.
If you recognize anyone in this video, or have any information regarding this string of crimes call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
