It's October and creepy crawly season is upon us. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials decided to kick it off by sharing footage of their team spotting scorpions on Colorado's plains using a UV light that gives these tiny creates a neon glow.
Wildlife officers took a UV light to find scorpions out on the plains. Pretty neat. pic.twitter.com/LSfio2iWjl— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 4, 2021
According to How Stuff Works, the reason behind a scorpions glow in ultraviolet light remains a bit of a mystery. The chemicals that cause a scorpion to glow are found in the outer layer of the exoskeleton and have been shown to remain fluorescent even in fossilized scorpions. However, why scorpions have evolved to have this trait remains a bit up in the air.
Some scientists believe that the glow helps scorpions find each other in the dark. Others suspect that it may have something to do with protecting the animal from sunlight or perhaps act as a prey-confusion mechanism. Another study into the subject concluded that the glow was a means of helping a scorpion detect UV light so that they could better avoid light, thus allowing them to be better at staying hidden.
Whatever the reason behind the neon nature of these tiny arachnids is, it's pretty neat, and we're thankful that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is showing it off.
Several different types of scorpions live in Colorado, including the northern scorpion along the Utah border, the northern desert hairy scorpion on the Western Slope, and the common striped bark scorpion in the southeastern part of the state up to I-70. Read more about Colorado's scorpions here.
