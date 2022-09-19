It's always important to be aware of your surroundings, especially when you are adventuring through wild spaces. After all, you never know what might be lurking nearby.
A video shared to Facebook by wildlife photographer Julie Argyle shows the moment when two hikers walk right by a pack of wolves without ever noticing them.
The massive wolves are seen popping up to their feet as the hikers pass, keeping a distance and eventually trotting away.
"Contrary to what some people want you to believe, wolves aren’t normally going to attack you. In most cases they will run away from you if you encounter them in the backcountry. This video is a perfect example of that," Argyle said in the post.
It's unclear where the encounter took place, as this is not noted by the videographer.
Check out the video below:
Gray wolves were eradicated in Colorado in the 1940s and wolf sightings have been few and far between in the state ever since. In 2020, a small pack naturally migrated to the state from a bordering state, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). This was the first time a pack called the state home in decades.
Following a ballot measure that passed later that year, CPW has been tasked with creating a plan to reintroduce wolves to Colorado.
It is unlikely to run into a wolf in Colorado, but if you ever do, do not turn and run. Instead, slowly back away and maintain eye contact with the animal. Also, do whatever you can to appear larger.
