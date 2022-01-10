Two people were hospitalized following an incident in which several people were violently blasted by water while on a ski lift at North Carolina's Beech Mountain Ski Resort in seven degree temperatures.
As seen in the video below, a damaged hydrant resulted in a strong spray of water blasting a chair lift. Other angles show people jumping from chairs that are approaching the water to avoid being sprayed as the lift starts and stops several times.
The hydrant was reportedly damaged after someone skied into it. That person was not injured.
