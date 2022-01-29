Bear Orphans

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

A team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff members and volunteers released two orphaned bear cubs back into the Colorado wild on Friday morning, the department announced. 

The cubs were orphaned when their mother was illegally shot and killed last  July, a death that is still under investigation by CPW. They have since been kept at the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, Colorado. 

While at the rehabilitation facility the bears were fed natural foods like forbs, nuts and berries and were taught to fear humans, according to CPW. 

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"This orphaned bear cub and its sibling will get a new lease on life in the wild Friday when @COParksWildlife staff take the cubs to a den built for them on Pikes Peak. They will spend the rest of the winter in hibernation and will emerge in the spring as free, wild bears," CPW said in a tweet on Friday. 

The bears were tagged and tranquilized before being transported to their new den on Pikes Peak. 

"Truth is, there is no graceful way to slide a 131-pound bear cub into a den. It takes muscle and determination. Once inside a drug was administered to reverse the tranquilizer and awaken the bears. Hopefully, they'll remain inside until spring," CPW said. 

(1) comment

Billy O'Dea
Billy O'Dea

Something possibly very good coming out of a tragedy. Let us hope CPW catches the person(s) who shot the mother. Good story.

