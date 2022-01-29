A team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff members and volunteers released two orphaned bear cubs back into the Colorado wild on Friday morning, the department announced.
The cubs were orphaned when their mother was illegally shot and killed last July, a death that is still under investigation by CPW. They have since been kept at the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, Colorado.
While at the rehabilitation facility the bears were fed natural foods like forbs, nuts and berries and were taught to fear humans, according to CPW.
"This orphaned bear cub and its sibling will get a new lease on life in the wild Friday when @COParksWildlife staff take the cubs to a den built for them on Pikes Peak. They will spend the rest of the winter in hibernation and will emerge in the spring as free, wild bears," CPW said in a tweet on Friday.
Watch as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler talked about today's release of two orphaned bear cubs in a den on Pikes Peak. pic.twitter.com/bOKn1kJ4Yd— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022
Meet Cec and Tom Sanders, owners of Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore we ever @COParksWildlife sends orphaned bear cubs and other animals until they are old enough to be released back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/mw0oHjOm2y— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022
The bears were tagged and tranquilized before being transported to their new den on Pikes Peak.
The bear cubs peacefully rode the sleds as @COParksWildlife staff and volunteers struggled to stay upright in the deep snow on Pikes Peak. pic.twitter.com/ckETwQoYxi— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022
Watch as CPW officers prepare the tranquilized cubs for a sled ride down a snowy hill to the den. pic.twitter.com/8L3RWC47Wl— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022
"Truth is, there is no graceful way to slide a 131-pound bear cub into a den. It takes muscle and determination. Once inside a drug was administered to reverse the tranquilizer and awaken the bears. Hopefully, they'll remain inside until spring," CPW said.
Truth is, there is no graceful way to slide a 131-pound bear cub into a den. It takes muscle and determination. Once inside a drug was administered to reverse the tranquilizer and awaken the bears. Hopefully, they'll remain inside until spring. pic.twitter.com/lAi0PMwpBu— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 29, 2022
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Something possibly very good coming out of a tragedy. Let us hope CPW catches the person(s) who shot the mother. Good story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.