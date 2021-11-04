Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to share a video, credited to Jason Clay, of mountain lions caught sipping water from a puddle on footage from a trail camera.
There's not much else to the video, but it is pretty cute. Check it out below:
Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet & elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer & adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes & open spaces.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 4, 2021
Learn more about living with lions 🔽https://t.co/bIMYxRlzoI pic.twitter.com/7V33MAdruX
While mountain lions are typically thought to only be in the presence of other mountain lions if mating or related, recent studies have shown that they're not really the loners they were once thought to be.
A study conducted in Wyoming found that mountain lions frequently dined with each other, sometimes with repeat dining partners.
Is that proof of social interaction? Maybe, maybe not. It is, however, proof that mountain lions are willing to tolerate non-related members of their species, once thought not to be the case.
Sweet! I too have seen them together, in person, and on a backyard trail cam. There's so much we don't know about these awesome creatures we're privileged to share the planet with. Anyone else's nerves shot watching this peaceful water lapping scene and then disturbed by the loud and sudden (close) bark of a dog? Imagine what they have to put up with in this crowded human world. Preserve and protect (and consider the impact of your dogs on fragile wildlife just trying to exist).
