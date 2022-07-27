Be careful where you nap in Colorado – curious wildlife is never far.
A recent video published by Summit Daily News captures a man sleeping along the Blue River in Breckenridge, Colorado as two massive moose stroll by. While bystanders attempt to warn the man as the moose approach, he doesn't budge despite the moose walking just feet away.
While moose wouldn't be considered an apex predator, they are one of the most dangerous animals in the state of Colorado due to their tendency to become aggressive when threatened or surprised. Many examples of moose charging and trampling people and pets exist.
Fortunately for this napping man, the moose walking by didn't seem to be too worried about his mountain town moment of zen.
Watch the video below:
According to the Youtube post about the incident, the reason the man didn't hear the warnings calls from bystanders was because he was wearing headphones. There's probably where the lesson in this incident lies – it's typically best to avoid limiting your senses in cases where wildlife may be present. Thankfully, this case has a happy ending, but it could have quickly gotten much worse and potentially resulted in animal euthanization had the moose made a move on the man.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
It probably would've been worse for the guy had he woke up and startled the moose. No way he could've gotten away had they decided they were going to stomp him.
The moose (mooses, meese moosen?😄) would have no interest in a sleeping man….unless he really snores. Really snores. The people making a commotion would likely be more annoying to the moose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.