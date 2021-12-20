Two bull elk were rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Sunday after being found badly tangled in a wire fence in Estes Park.
A video captured by CPW shows the animals struggling to free themselves.
CPW's Wildlife Officer Rylands was eventually able to tranquilize the elk so that crews could safely begin cutting the wire.
"Both elk were given a reversal drug and woke up shortly after," CPW said in a Tweet.
The elk were visibly exhausted, but they are expected to make a full recovery, CPW said. Had the elk not been freed, there's a good chance they would have died.
Two bull elk were entangled together with wire fencing material in Estes Park. Wildlife Officer Rylands tranquilized both the elk and with the help from Deputy Marcantonio with @LarimerSheriff, they were able to completely remove the material. pic.twitter.com/IkSKbNkx5i— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 20, 2021
Thanks to community member reports, these two were saved, but the situation serves as a reminder that tangle hazards can be deadly to wildlife.
"During winter, deer and elk have little to eat and live off the fat stores they’ve gained during the warmer months. The animals can lose 20-30 percent of their body weight during the winter. Consequently, they have few calories to spare and they are especially vulnerable in stressful situations," CPW said in a previous news release about tangle hazards.
If you see an animal stuck or tangled anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW for assistance.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.