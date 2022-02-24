A rare sight was caught on camera on Thursday, when two lynx were spotted walking down a snowy road in Silverton.
Lynx were eradicated from the state in 1973 and were reintroduced in the 1990s, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Today, Colorado's San Juan Mountains are home to an estimated 150-250 lynx, making this sighting quite special.
If you see a lynx in Colorado, let Colorado Parks and Wildlife know by filling out 'Lynx Sightings' Form. This helps them keep track of the state's lynx population.
Still can't tell the difference between lynx and bobcats? Check out this OTC guide!
