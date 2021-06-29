Facing frigid temperatures and close to 400 miles of (mostly) pavement, a duo recently set out with the goal of riding a minibike from the plains of Nebraska to 'a little place called Aspen,' a trip similar to that made by characters Harry Dunn and Lloyd Christmas in the popular 1994 movie Dumb and Dumber.
Zach Courts and Ari Henning of RevZilla took on the challenge using a one-of-a-kind minibike that was designed to be similar to the one used in the film. The bike was powered by what is basically a lawnmower engine, featuring 5-inch wheels, no suspension, and a custom-built frame for two.
The trip started out with the duo riding the minibike into strong winds amid sub-freezing temperatures. Thankfully, they weren't going too fast – about 28 miles per hour, 32 miles per hour on a downhill stretch.
Soon, an expected "70 miles per gallon" turns into only 27 miles per gallon, likely due to the additional weight of another rider and the wind, thus adding another layer of complication to the trip. The tires go quickly, too, with the back tire requiring a replacement after just 100 miles of riding.
Eventually, the duo hits Colorado, using the bike to (slowly) climb to an elevation of 10,276 feet at the summit of Cameron Pass. Not much later, they tackle a bumpy dirt road as a means of avoiding interstate travel – with no suspension. Perhaps the most intense moment during the trip comes on another dirt road, near Aspen, when the pair realizes how lacking their brake set-up is during a downhill cliffside stretch.
That being said, all's well that ends well. Courts and Henning made it to Aspen in a total of 3 days over 382 miles, using seven gallons of gas.
Watch the full video below:
