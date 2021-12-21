Icy Pond

Photo Courtesy:: South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews from the South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a call at Redstone Park in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, after two dogs fell through thin ice on the park's pond. 

The dogs, a Bernese Mountain Dog and Labrador Retriever, were reportedly walking on an ice shelf when it broke beneath them. The dogs were sent falling into freezing water and could not get out. 

"Although an ice shelf like this looks harmless, humans and animals may struggle to escape the cold water on their own. No ice is safe ice," SMFR said in a tweet. 

Crews were eventually able to rescue the the dogs by sending professionals out on the ice. 

It is important to remember not to chase after an animal or person if they fall through ice. If the ice can't support them, it is unlikely that it will be able to support you. In this situation try to remain calm and dial 911. 

For more information on how to know if ice can support your weight, visit the OutThere Colorado ice guide.

(1) comment

jim remley
jim remley

Emergency services expenses to save two dogs from a small pond that is about 1 block from a dog park.

Douglas County and Highlands ranch both require dogs to be on leashes; especially important in a park for sports and with playground equipment.

Some people just don't think they are part of the community.

Report Add Reply

