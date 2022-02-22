According to a tweet from the Utah National Guard, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident in the area of Utah's Mineral Basin on Tuesday morning. Video footage of the 9:30 AM accident shows that the crash took place close to Snowbird Ski Resort's Mineral Basin chair lift and many resort guests.
While much of the helicopter activity at the time of the accident is shrouded by blowing snow in emerging footage, local news station KUTV reports that the Blackhawk crews were involved in winter mountain training at the time, landing in an approved zone. A Utah National Guard representative stated that preliminary information makes it seem as if a blade from one helicopter became detached, striking the other one.
Pieces of at least one helicopter, including what appears to be a piece of a blade, can be seen flying out of a snowy cloud as the accident occurs. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Watch a video clip of the crash below. Note that it does contain explicit language:
See a second angle of the crash here:
Incredible video of the crash shared with us by Garet Marsh : https://t.co/tviyF3ppvc @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/kxyWZ4Jqvm— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) February 22, 2022
A third clip (found below, language advisory) shows the helicopters in formation, though the actual wreck is blocked from sight by trees. As noted by a voice in the video, the helicopters kicking up snow was of interest and likely a reason why so many people had their cameras turned that way.
Snowbird Ski Resort closed the Mineral Basin area to skiing following the crash, along with the Mineral Basin Express lift and the Baldy Express lift. It is unclear when these closures will be lifted.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.