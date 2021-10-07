Colorado park ranger Tiffany McCauley has once again shared some wildlife footage caught on a trail camera that's too interesting not to address.
In the footage, a turkey is seen passing through an area. Twenty-five minutes later, a family of bears is seen passing through, dining on what is likely the same bird.
Another first, a successful black bear family hunt! A turkey moves through and then 25 minutes later the family is seen eating. pic.twitter.com/Yy90GBkjUr— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) September 24, 2021
An image later shared by McCauley shows the remains of the bird – a small pile of feathers.
The remnants of the turkey… pic.twitter.com/UAQzZ4U2xv— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) September 24, 2021
Initially shared on September 24, the video captures a natural part of Colorado's ecosystem.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, more than 90 percent of a bear's diet is plant-based, consisting of grasses, berries, fruits, nuts, and other flora. Most of the other 10 percent includes insects and scavenged carcasses, with a small percentage consisting of kills.
Bears are able to be such effective scavengers thanks to an overpowered nose – said to be 100 times more sensitive than that of a human. This allows them to smell food from more than five miles away.
This long-distance sniffing comes in handy, with adult bears needing to consume around 20,000 calories per day during their pre-hibernation phase in late-summer and fall.
Because bears are so hungry, it's crucial to keep potential non-natural food sources out of their reach. Don't leave trash out and remove possible attractants from your property. Bears have been known to enter homes in search of food (in one case, 18 cabins), making it crucial to keep doors and windows locked in bear country. Do your part to keep wildlife wild.
