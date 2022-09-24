092222-dg-news-LightRailDRailed01.JPG

A RTD light-rail train sits on the sidewalk and another section sits derailed on the tracks as crews work the scene at the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Aurora, Colo.(TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE)

 TIMOTHY HURST

A video obtained by KDVR shows the moment a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Colorado, injuring 24 people.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. 

"Trains will run between Lincoln Station to Florida Station and between Peoria Station and 13th Ave. Station while a Bus Bridge is being put into place," RTD said in a tweet.

