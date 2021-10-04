A video uploaded to Youtube in late September shows tourists swarming elk in Estes Park. Though the people in the video seem to have little fear of the massive animals, including several bull elk with large antlers, a very dangerous situation is underway, prompting reason for warning.
The mash-up of clips captures several moments where elk can be seen bluff charging onlookers in attempt to keep them away. At one point, a cow elk takes several assertive steps toward a woman and two small children, causing them to turn and run. In another clip, people seek safety on top of a group of boulders. While bull elk may opt to use their antlers in a case of defense, cow elk can kick and trample, causing injury and possible death.
The video was originally uploaded by Youtube user Kris Hazelton on September 27. According to the caption of the video, their party shot the footage from a safe distance and from inside of a vehicle.
This video serves as a reminder that just because Colorado's wildlife may be living alongside humans in some scenarios, it doesn't mean that these animals are safe to interact with or domesticated. When you spot wildlife in Colorado, especially big game, it is crucial to maintain a safe distance and not to interfere with their natural behavior.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends using their 'rule of thumb' standard, which basically means holding up a thumb at the end of an outstretched arm and then using that as a gauge to determine if you're too close to wildlife. If you're able to cover the entire animal with the tip of your thumb, then you're generally at a safe distance. If the animal can't be covered, then you're too close.
