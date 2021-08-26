In case you haven't heard – the trail to Hanging Lake has been closed indefinitely after mudslides ripped through Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs, Colorado. While the lake feature itself saw minimal damage, much of the area saw significant impacts, including the trail, bridges, and on-site facilities.
With much of the work to be completed by hand with the rugged nature of the trail limiting the use of heavy equipment, the trail closure is expected to be long. That being said, officials are investigating other primitive trail options that may allow the site to reopen in the meantime.
See a video below from FOX31 that tours the damage that took place at the destination:
