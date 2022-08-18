According to a report from KDVR, a bear was caught on camera being chased away from a Castle Rock home by an unleashed Pomeranian puppy early Wednesday morning. The dog was reportedly owned by the neighbor of the person with the security camera.
This incident occurred during a time of the year when bears enter a phase known as hyperphagia, when they'll starting trying to eat up to 20,000 calories per day to prepare for winter hibernation.
Thankfully, a black bear's natural diet consists almost entirely of plants, nuts, and berries, with the occasional scavenged carcass, meaning they're not that likely to seek out house pets as a source of food. That being said, if a bear is desperate or threatened, they could try to kill a dog or cat.
This makes it important to monitor house pets and keep dogs on a leash when in open space, even in urban areas as bears will often travel toward civilization to find food via trash cans and bird seed during this time of the year.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a long list of tips to help Coloradans bear-proof their living space. Here's the advice they shared:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured location.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.
- Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.
- Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside.
- Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.
- Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.
- Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, make noise to scare it off.
- Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.
- Clean the grill after each use.
- Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
- If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.
- If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.
- If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.
- Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.
- Keep garage doors closed.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also released a list of tips for campers, car-owners, and travelers. Here's a look at that:
- Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.
- Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.
- Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
- When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
- Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
- When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.
- Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.
Many times, a negative bear-human interaction will result in the euthanization of a bear. It's important to do your part to keep Colorado's bears safe by taking precautions that prevent these interactions from taking place.
