The Orionid meteor shower, widely regarded as the "most radiant" shower of the year, put on a show across Colorado and around the globe last weekend.
According to a report from NASA, "The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year. Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed. These meteors are fast – they travel at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth's atmosphere."
A timelapse shared to Reddit by user Anon1230984567, shows the night sky above Great Sand Dunes National Park just after the shower's peak.
"This was from around midnight to 5AM on Saturday. 633 photos taken at 25 second shutter speed in order to accomplish this timelapse!" they said.
Check out the video below:
