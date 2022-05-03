An adorable video shared to YouTube by Viral Hog shows three horses 'playing' a piano at the Misfit Crew horse sanctuary in Colorado Springs.
"My sanctuary rescues senior, critical care needs, and hospice horses. We have partnered with Children’s Hospice in Denver so those kiddos can come down and meet the horses. We are working on establishing the same partnership with Ronald McDonald House. I am always looking for new opportunities to teach the horse fun things to do with the kids. One of my horses even dances," a spokesperson from Misfit Crew Sanctuary said.
According to the sanctuary, the three horses—Brooksie, Wesley, and Lady—were all rescued from kill pens.
Check out the full video below:
