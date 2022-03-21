Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue saved two dogs and cat from the inside of a burning house in Douglas County on Sunday, according to a tweet from the organization.
The fire was sparked at about 5 PM on Glasgow Court near Interstate 25 and E-470. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"While flames were being extinguished, aggressive interior searches occurred. No people were home at the time but three pets were rescued and thankfully they're doing ok!" the tweet said.
The body camera footage below shows the intense search take place.
Update: The fire is under control. Firefighters are ventilating smoke and extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/12uaGC9dK4— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 21, 2022
"[...] two of them were treated with oxygen and they’re all doing well. A second cat is unaccounted for, but Investigators are on scene and will continue to look for it," SMFR said in another tweet.
Earlier this evening Firefighters rescued 2 dogs and 1 cat from inside the home, two of them were treated with oxygen and they’re all doing well. A second cat is unaccounted for but Investigators are on scene and will continue to look for it. pic.twitter.com/MzUEpWacFd— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 21, 2022
