Nature is never far in Colorado, even in developed areas.
FOX31 recently shared two videos that are starting to go viral, showing three mountain lions in a backyard in Colorado. While it's likely that the three cats are related, as mountain lions can stay with their mother for more than two years, recent studies have shown that mountain lions are more social with non-related members of their species than once thought. In some cases, mountain lions have even been spotted sharing meals with each other and living in a sort of established hierarchy together.
See two videos of the cats below, captured on a Ring camera by Kenny Kent in Larkspur:
If you happen to spot mountain lions in your yard, do not approach them.
Adding outside lighting and eliminating hiding spots, such as vegetation, can be a good lion deterrent and can make it easier to spot big cats when they do pass through.
If you live in lion territory, make sure to closely monitor pets while they're outside and keep possible attractants, such as food and standing water, away from your house.
Remember, if you've got prey animals around, you've probably got lions around, too.
