Mountain lion activity continues to make headlines in Colorado, this time, in the form of three big cats spotted together at a Colorado Springs home.
Another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, two of the mountain lions were captured on camera walking through a gate and down a path while another mountain lion lurks nearby. The most likely scenario is that the animals are a mother cat and her offspring, as mountain lions tend to be relatively solitary when it comes to non-related members of their own species.
"Imagine if a dog had been outside," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident.
There have been a number of instances this winter where mountain lions have been observed regularly preying on pets as an easy food source in Colorado, including a string of attacks in the Boulder County area, as well as several recent attacks in Grand County that took place while humans were nearby. There was also a case where a retired Broncos star had been called on to kill a mountain lion that had been "wreaking havoc" on a rural Colorado neighborhood.
Pet owners should be highly aware of their pets' surroundings when letting them outside. Even being with a pet doesn't necessarily ensure their safety, as was the case in the Grand County attacks.
Watch the clip of the mountain lions below:
A lucky #ColoradoSprings homeowner sent @COParksWildlife this video of 3 mountain lions on a path at his home early Sunday. Don't see the third? Watch closely in the bottom right corner. This is a good reminder we share this area with predators, even if we don't see them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GXaQeUUZ1E— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 7, 2023
