A beloved female Goffin cockatoo, named Simon, was stolen from Neptune's Tropical Fish store in Highlands Ranch on Saturday at about 10:30 PM, according to the store.
Security cameras inside of the store recorded a video of the crime taking place that night. The footage shows a masked individual enter the store and immediately attempt to break the glass display cases and a cash register. A second masked person can be seen walking up and down the store's aisles. Toward the end of the video, one of the suspects opens Simon's cage and takes her. The two drove away in a dark-colored car.
The video, provided by 9News, can be found below:
Goffin cockatoos are highly social members of the cockatoo family and can live more than 30 years if cared for properly. They are typically all white with pinkish feathers near their eyes, and can be 12 inches long from head to tail.
"If you see any Facebook, Next Door, etc. posts offering her for sale please contact Sharon or any of the Neptune's staff at 303-798-1776 or [email protected]," a Facebook post from the pet store reads.
The store's owner, Sharon Sullivan, is offering a $1,000 reward for Simon's safe return.
