A home security camera captured footage of two men stealing an RZR utility terrain vehicle from the owner's yard earlier this week in Grand Junction.
The incident was recorded at around 10:30 PM on Tuesday night. The footage, shared to Facebook by Bobby Scarrow, shows one man removing a tarp and hot wiring the vehicle. Before a second gets in on the passenger side.
"Anybody knows either of these guys they just stole my RZR out of my yard I'll give a reward for any information," Scarrow said in another post.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Grand Junction Police department.
(1) comment
To bad u didn’t see them a9mm in the leg would have stopped them
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.