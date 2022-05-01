4x4 Side-by-Side off-road vehicle, UTV ATV with a beautiful mountain range in the background near Ouray, Colorado. Yankee Boy Basin. Rocky Mountains.

A home security camera captured footage of two men stealing an RZR utility terrain vehicle from the owner's yard earlier this week in Grand Junction. 

The incident was recorded at around 10:30 PM on Tuesday night. The footage, shared to Facebook by Bobby Scarrow, shows one man removing a tarp and hot wiring the vehicle. Before a second gets in on the passenger side. 

"Anybody knows either of these guys they just stole my RZR out of my yard I'll give a reward for any information," Scarrow said in another post. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Grand Junction Police department. 

(1) comment

Fastolds
Fastolds

To bad u didn’t see them a9mm in the leg would have stopped them

