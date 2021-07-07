A video captured this summer in Utah shows a flash flood overtaking a family's vehicle in Zion National Park.
According to the video description, the family drove into Zion National Park on June 29th from their campground in Kanab using the East Entrance. The family was greeted by torrential rains and hail, forcing them to pull into the visitor center parking lot near the South Entrance by Springdale.
What happened next was totally unexpected.
The family found themselves stuck in the middle of a raging flash flood, with water rising up to their door handles.
WARNING (language): The embedded video includes explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.
"We pulled into the visitor center parking lot for oversized vehicles/RVs near the South Entrance by Springdale to wait out the rain. We parked and it was only a few short minutes before we noticed the water was rapidly rising," the caption on the video reads. "Before we knew it, we were caught in a flash flood and stuck in our truck. We couldn’t pull forward because of the car in front of us and we couldn’t reverse because boulders, logs, and mud had lodged themselves under and behind our truck."
Flash floods swept through Zion National Park earlier this summer, dropping more than an inch of rain in one hour. Park officials closed the main road into the park.
FLOOD UPDATE - Modified park operations on June 30 for clean-up activities. Motorists use caution. Expect traffic delays, debris on roads, and potential closures of trails and parking lots as cleanup continues and damage is assessed.— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 30, 2021
News releases: https://t.co/mgwWQlCbfG pic.twitter.com/Vrq7MBwBBI
Monsoon rains typically occur from mid-July into early September, increasing the risk of flash flooding.
"It was a terrifying situation to be in with our kids, but thankfully, we’re all ok. With the help of the other people stuck in their cars and RVs, we all helped dig each other out over the course of a few hours using one shovel, our bare hands, and one ratchet strap," the caption continued.
The footage serves as a reminder of the dangers of flood waters, which can occur with little to no warning and move at very fast speeds. Flash floods can uproot trees, move boulders, and even destroy buildings and bridges.
Do not drive through flooded roads. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you are able to do so safely. Remember, it only takes a few inches of flowing water to sweep an adult off their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.