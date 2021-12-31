As a heartbreaking situation unfolds in Colorado's Boulder County due to a large wildfire that's been forcing evacuations and tearing through homes, many intense clips have emerged from the scene.
The clip below shows people evacuating from a Chuck E. Cheese in Superior as smoke fills the area amid strong gusts of winds.
WARNING: This video is intense and truly terrifying. Many will find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
(0) comments
