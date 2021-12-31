123121-news-BoulderCountyFire-GlenPayne03.JPG

Emergency personal close down roads near 96th and Dillion Road after the Marshall fire spread rapidly through grasslands. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)

 Carl Glenn Payne II

As a heartbreaking situation unfolds in Colorado's Boulder County due to a large wildfire that's been forcing evacuations and tearing through homes, many intense clips have emerged from the scene.

The clip below shows people evacuating from a Chuck E. Cheese in Superior as smoke fills the area amid strong gusts of winds.

WARNING: This video is intense and truly terrifying. Many will find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

