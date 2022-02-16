Four Routt County teens had front row seats to a wild elk-versus-mountain lion showdown in Colorado, and were also able to catch the brutal struggle on camera.
The group of teens was in a vehicle when they spotted a mountain lion relentlessly attacking an elk on the side side of the road last Wednesday in Steamboat Springs near Oak Creek.
The video shows the lion being dragged by the elk as it grips onto the ungulate's face.
A second video shows the battle from another angle, as the elk tries desperately to escape. The person shown in the second clip appears to be preparing to defend themselves with an ice scraper from inside the car.
Lucky for the teens, the lion is far more focused on its dinner to pay attention to any onlookers.
It is unclear if the elk was able to escape, with the video ending abruptly.
Mountain lions are power animals, meaning they have the caloric capacity to attack in a sustained way that can result in a big calorie spend. However, if the lion did not succeed in making the kill, it may have burned these vital calories unnecessarily.
If you come across an animal encounter like this, remember to give the animals plenty of space and never try to break up the fight. This is a natural part of Colorado's ecosystem and getting involved could lead to injury.
