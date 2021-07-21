Colorado utility crews helped rescue a young osprey that was found trapped in a tree and hanging upside down by its left foot.
“Not all heroes wear capes and most of them don’t have movies made about them," Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP) wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
According to the post, baling twine was wrapped around the bird's left foot, which caused it to become trapped in the nest. When the osprey finally broke free, it then got stuck in a nearby tree.
The young osprey was set free on Sunday thanks to Vinni Saracino, Josh Gilbert, Austin Knupp with Fort Collins Utilities, and District Wildlife Manager Ash Rhodes with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The team safely untangled the osprey and lowered it to the ground, using an extended bucket from one of the utility crew trucks.
"These amazing people quickly stepped up when the call came in and showed another reason of why our community and area is amazing in their care for our wildlife," RMRP added.
Crews are assessing the injury to the osprey and are expected to provide an update within the next 48 hours.
Editor's Note: If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
