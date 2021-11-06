Located an hour from Denver International Airport, this towering 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom castle is something straight out of a fairy tale.
The roughly 21,692 square-foot château is nestled in Evergreen, Colorado near Mount Evans and is currently listed for a whopping $12 million.
The property is complete with a central courtyard, stone-carved statues, and 360 degree mountain views.
Watch the YouTube video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by Enes Yilmazer.
