It has been nearly two months since 28-year-old Abigail Flynn was brutally hit by a speeding SUV while riding a motorized scooter in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver.
The accident happened on March 16 at about 8:20 PM. Flynn was riding the scooter home from work when she was struck by an SUV that drove through a stop sign near 7th Avenue and Lafayette Street. Even after hitting the scooter, the SUV driver did not stop.
"I don't remember much from that night," Flynn said. "I got off of work, talked to a few people, and grabbed a scooter. The next thing I remember is being in the hospital on Sunday morning."
A home security camera captured the entire accident on camera.
"I haven't watched it. It's not something that I want to ever watch, just based on my family and friend's reactions to it," Flynn said.
"It broke my entire left arm. My humorous broke in multiple places, my elbow was shattered and my wrist is broken. They originally told me that recovery would take 6 to 8 weeks, but it keeps getting pushed further back."
On top of a lengthy recovery time and a number of medical bills, Flynn has not yet been allowed to return to work.
"My doctor and my physical therapist are telling me that work is off the table for at least 4 to 5 more weeks."
The Flynn family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser, to help Abigail pay for her monthly bills and medical expenses. So far, they have raised $10,000 of the $15,000 goal.
"Our goal is to help her take the time to recover and do the proper physical therapy that she needs to be able to use her left arm normally again," the fundraiser description reads.
Flynn also expressed her disappointment with how her case was being handled by the Denver Police Department.
"Law enforcement efforts have been lacking to tell you the truth. My dad and my boyfriend found the video, even though police said there wasn't any cameras in the area. They kind of had the attitude of 'this stuff happens in Denver, but if you find anything out, let us know,'" she said.
At this time, Flynn is not aware of any suspects in her case. If you recognize the vehicle in the video, contact the Denver Police Department.
Find the video below, but be warned, it is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:
