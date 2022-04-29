Fans of Colorado are sure to love revisiting a certain 2008 episode of popular television show Survivorman, which features host Les Stroud spending seven days surviving the state's mountainous terrain with minimal supplies and two horses.
Stroud dives into a scenario of someone lost in the Rocky Mountains, entering the wilderness without food, supplies, or a camera crew – set to film the survival portion of the episode by himself, per norm. He's also got two horses that are unfamiliar to him in tow that he must care for.
Watch the full episode below:
Survivorman is a Canadian television series that is unique because survivalist Les Stroud is producing the majority of the show without any additional film crew while he's also trying to survive in hostile lands. A total of 51 episodes and 9 specials were produced between 2005 and 2016.
If you're a fan of Les Stroud, you'll probably enjoy the video found below of him breaking down various survival scenarios in movies, including 127 Hours.
