A snow squall moves over Boulder's iconic Flatirons around 7:30 AM on December 15. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

A timelapse video shared by Phil Plait on Twitter captures the approach of a large snow squall in Colorado.

The snow squall reportedly hit the Boulder County area at around 7:30 AM.

The 19 second clip captures a span of 10 minutes.

See the movement of the squall below:

