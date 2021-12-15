A timelapse video shared by Phil Plait on Twitter captures the approach of a large snow squall in Colorado.
The snow squall reportedly hit the Boulder County area at around 7:30 AM.
The 19 second clip captures a span of 10 minutes.
See the movement of the squall below:
Holy crap. Time-lapse, 10 minutes at 30x speed. pic.twitter.com/DNQxxm1ate— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) December 15, 2021
