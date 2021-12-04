Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took Twitter on Thursday to share an awesome video that shows the ice at Steamboat Lake loudly cracking.
The noise is a bit shocking, and unexpected to say the least.
"Make it to the 5 second mark to hear INCREDIBLE sounds of the ice at Steamboat Lake state park (sounds like Star Wars to be honest)," the tweet read.
One commenter described the sound as 'storm troopers and rebels under the ice.'
🔊 Volume up for this video 🔊— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) December 2, 2021
Make it to the 5 second mark to hear INCREDIBLE sounds of the ice at Steamboat Lake state park (sounds like Star Wars tbh). pic.twitter.com/yEyY3uhs5Z
Frozen lakes will often make noise as they expand and contract with dramatic temperature changes. These movements can cause the ice to crack, which is why you may hear the Star-Wars-like sound.
