A group of snowmobilers from Alaska preformed an impromptu wildlife rescue last month when they came across a moose trapped in a frozen creek.
"You could tell that he was there for a couple of days because he rubbed off a lot of hair off the back of his head neck," one of the snowmobilers, Andrew Koerner, said in an interview with WUUW Radio.
According to the report, the group immediately began shoveling an eight-foot circle around the moose. After about an hour and a half, their efforts paid off and the moose was able to escape.
Luckily, neither the rescuers nor the moose appeared to be injured, but the situation could have become dangerous quickly.
If you ever come across an animal in distress, don't approach it. The best thing to do to keep yourself and the animal safe is to keep your distance and report the incident Colorado Park and Wildlife.
