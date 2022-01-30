With avalanche season in full effect, a video of a snowmobiler triggering and falling into an avalanche at Vail Pass has resurfaced online.
The video begins normally, with the snowmobiler riding the snowy hills. At around the two minute and 40 second mark is when things get dangerous. In moments, an avalanche is triggered and the driver is flung off of the snowmobile.
According to a report from WestWord.com, the slide happened on March 19, 2016 at around 11 AM.
Luckily the snowmobiler survived this incident, but the video serves as a reminder of how a fun day out can quickly become dangerous.
Before traveling to the backcountry in the winter, it's important to have, and know how to use, an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service. Following local news sources, like OutThere Colorado, can also be helpful.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) also offer a free safety course for snowmobilers.
"Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends safety training for everyone who operates a snowmobile. The free course consists of six hours of classroom instruction and an additional hour of performance testing on a snowmobile. You do not have to own a machine in order to take the course," the CPW website says.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.