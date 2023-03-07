A group of snowmobilers had a close call with an aggressive moose in Idaho over the weekend, with one of them just barley missing its charge.
A video of the encounter was shared to Instagram by user Jeremiah Bigelow, who says he was out snowmobiling with his brother, his son, and some of their friends when they came across the cow moose.
"Moments before I started filming, the moose charged us but stopped 20 feet from us. That scared me. Moose are huge. I had put my snowmachine in reverse ( that’s the beeping noise) but I could not back up because my boy was right behind me on an older sled that did not have reverse," Bigelow said.
Seeing what had happened, Bigelow's brother began trying to draw the moose's attention from the rest of the group. That is when the moose charged directly at his snowmobile. The brother made the split decision to jump from the vehicle just moments before the moose came crashing into it.
Check out the video below:
