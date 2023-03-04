A pair of snowboarders recently had a close call with an aggressive moose in the Colorado backcountry. The two were reportedly forced to climb up a tree in order to avoid an attack.
A video of the encounter has since been posted to the Colorado subreddit, by user u/paliga87, who is reportedly the man recording the video. The exact location where this incident took place is unclear.
"Backcountry riding and we were on a pump track to get back inbounds. Saw signs of a moose, unstrapped and started walking down the trail and saw her about 100ft up the trail. She got all aggressive so we turned around and chilled for 20, walked back up the trail and she was still there even more aggressive. Found a decent tree and waiting for her to do her thing, and she did lol," the post reads.
According to the post, the men spent close to two hours in the tree before they felt safe enough to get down.
Check out the video below:
Colorado is home to healthy moose populations throughout the state, and they are known to be aggressive. Moose in Colorado can weigh between 800 and 1200 pounds, and stand at up to six feet at the shoulder.
If you see a moose, do not approach it. Observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car, or tree."
