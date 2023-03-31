A snowboarder at the Mount Baker Ski Area in Whatcom County, Washington recently had a horrifyingly close call when he was swallowed by a tree well. The accident was caught on camera by a man that was skiing with him, the same man that ultimately saved his life.
Tree wells are deep holes in the snow that form around the base and trunk of evergreen trees. The wells can be unstable and tend to be hidden from view by additional layers of snow. If a person falls into one, it is possible for them to become completely buried, which can lead to death. Unfortunately, there is no hard and fast way to be sure that a tree has a tree well.
The video shows the skier struggling to dig out the buried snowboarder. Fortunately, he was prepared with an emergency shovel.
Check out the video below:
